Due to bad weather, more than 50 settlements remain without electricity in Kyiv region— completely or partially

Due to snowfall and wind, 14 settlements of Kyiv region are completely without electricity supply, and 37 more — only partially.

This was reported by DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks.

Due to bad weather, 22 power transmission lines of 6-10 kV in Kyiv region were de-energized completely, ten — partially. Also, 525 transformer substations remain without current.

"During December 11-12, the deterioration of weather conditions is observed in Kyiv region. Bad weather has already caused emergency power outages. Our specialists have already turned on the electricity supply in 20 settlements that were completely cut off, and in 57 that were partially cut off," the company stated.

Emergency work continues.