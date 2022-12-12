Zelensky spoke with Biden and called for a Global Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the U.S. President Joe Biden. He called for a Global Peace Summit.

The press service of the Presidentʼs Office writes about it.

"Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine strives to achieve peace and noted the importance of consolidating international efforts to achieve this goal. It is for this reason that during the G20 summit, the President of Ukraine presented a peace formula, which includes ten critically important steps, the implementation of which will make it possible to end the war. The President of Ukraine outlined the vision of the Ukrainian side regarding further work in this important direction and took the initiative of convening the Global Peace Summit," the message reads.

Zelensky also thanked for the defense and financial assistance that the USA provides to Ukraine. He also told Biden that Russian troops had destroyed about 50% of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure, and thanked him for his help in this area.

In addition, Zelensky called on the U.S. to provide additional systems to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the U.S. leader for confirming his readiness to support Ukraine as long as necessary, as well as for the clear and consistent commitment of the United States to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state within internationally recognized borders.