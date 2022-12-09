The United States imposed sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces for the purchase of Iranian drones

The USA introduced sanctions against the Russian Air Force. They were named the main beneficiary of the purchase of Iranian kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communications of the White House Security Council, John Kirby, at the briefing, writes Ukrinform.

"Today we are announcing the introduction of sanctions against three Russian institutions that were at the forefront of the process of acquiring and using Iranian drones," he said.

Sanctions were introduced against the Russian Aerospace Forces and against the 924 Russian State Unmanned Aviation Center, which sent its personnel to Iran for training on Iranian UAVs. The name of the third institution was not mentioned there.

Kirby also noted that the US is studying the possibility of introducing export restrictions against Iran to make it more difficult to access technology for the production of drones.