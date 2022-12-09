“Ukrenergo” cannot predict a significant improvement in the electricity situation. It remains difficult

Currently, the Ukrenergo company cannot predict a significant improvement in the electricity situation after a series of Russian missile attacks. Weather conditions also complicate the situation.

"Emergency and restoration work continues throughout Ukraine on high-voltage and distribution networks and at power plants. However, weather conditions (icing of wires, rain and snow) negatively affect the condition of networks and complicate repair work," the company noted.

In some regions, repair work also complicates the shelling of Russian troops.

In general, the situation is difficult, but under control. Round-the-clock work continues in Kyiv and Odesa regions. Consumers are still fed by reserve schemes in Odesa.