“Energoatom”: The occupiers beat and abducted two workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian military has stepped up repression at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the “Energoatom” company reports.

On December 8, the occupiers broke into the premises of the Department of Social Programs of the ZNPP and, in the presence of other employees, beat the head of the department Oleksiy Trubenkov and his deputy Yurii Androsov. After that, they were taken out of the premises and taken to an unknown direction.

In addition, the Russians "threw into the basement" the head of the ZNPP shift Konstantin Beiner who is directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety.

"Through these actions, the occupiers are trying to gain loyalty from the courageous pro-Ukrainian staff of the station, to increase the number of transfers of workers to the fake JSC "Exploiting Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP", which is managed by Rosatom," the company noted.

"Energoatom" appeals to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi and the world community, with a request to help release the workers of the plant.