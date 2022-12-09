“Energoatom”: The occupiers beat and abducted two workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian military has stepped up repression at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the “Energoatom” company reports.
On December 8, the occupiers broke into the premises of the Department of Social Programs of the ZNPP and, in the presence of other employees, beat the head of the department Oleksiy Trubenkov and his deputy Yurii Androsov. After that, they were taken out of the premises and taken to an unknown direction.
In addition, the Russians "threw into the basement" the head of the ZNPP shift Konstantin Beiner who is directly responsible for nuclear and radiation safety.
"Through these actions, the occupiers are trying to gain loyalty from the courageous pro-Ukrainian staff of the station, to increase the number of transfers of workers to the fake JSC "Exploiting Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP", which is managed by Rosatom," the company noted.
"Energoatom" appeals to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi and the world community, with a request to help release the workers of the plant.
- After the occupation of the ZNPP, the Russians constantly put pressure on the stationʼs employees, and cases of staff abductions were recorded. The head of the IAEA is conducting negotiations on the creation of a safe zone on the border, but Russian troops do not plan to leave it.
- On December 8, "Energoatom" reported that the Russians had brought several Grad anti-aircraft missiles to the station. They were placed next to the power unit and the spent nuclear fuel storage area, which violates all radiation safety conditions. The occupiers are preparing for shelling, using the nuclear power plant as a cover.