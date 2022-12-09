Great Britain imposed sanctions against five Russian security forces

Great Britain imposed sanctions against five representatives of the Russian security forces.

This is stated in the message of the British government.

Russiaʼs FSB employee in Crimea Andriy Tishenin and senior operational officer in Crimea Artur Shambazov were added to the list of sanctions in connection with human rights violations.

In addition, Major of Justice Valentyn Oparin and the head of the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Rostov region Oleg Tkachenko were sanctioned. Both prevented the investigation of torture complaints, and Tkachenko also used torture to obtain testimony.

Britain also imposed sanctions on Russian Colonel Ibatullin, the commander of the 90th Tank Division, which was on the front lines after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.