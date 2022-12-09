The first baby penguin hatched this season on the island of Ukrainian polar explorers. A penguin boom is expected later

On the Antarctic island, where the scientific station "Akademik Vernadskyi" is located, penguins began to hatch en masse. Polar scientists call this period the penguin boom.

This was reported by the National Antarctic Science Center.

"Monitoring the nests of penguins on our Galindez Island is part of the daily work of biologists, but right now we have counted the days that the first eggs are about to start hatching," the scientists say.

Photo: Marta Dzindra and Serhii Glotov

During the first month, the babies will remain in the nests under the supervision of their parents, and when they grow up, they will begin to be combined in a nursery, so that both mom and dad can go to the ocean for wings at the same time.