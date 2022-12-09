General Staff: Russia lost another 310 soldiers killed

During December 8, the Russian army lost another 310 soldiers killed. In total, during the 289 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 93 390 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 937 tanks;

5 912 combat armored vehicles (+1 over the past day);

1 926 artillery systems (+1);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

211 air defense means;

281 aircraft;

264 helicopters (+1);

1,603 UAVs of operational-tactical level;

592 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4,531 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+3);

164 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the districts of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Klishchiivka, Maryinka in Donetsk region.