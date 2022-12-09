AP: The USA will provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth $275 million

The USA will allocate $275 million for additional military aid to Ukraine.
This is reported by the Associated Press (AP) with reference to American officials.
The aid will include a large amount of ammunition, including 80 000 rounds of ammunition for howitzers and HIMARS systems, high-precision anti-drone systems, as well as HUMVEE vehicles and generators, they said.
This aid package should be officially announced soon.
- On December 8, the House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the project of the countryʼs defense budget for 2023, which will amount to $847.3 billion. Of this amount, $800 million is allocated to Ukraine.
- Before that, CNN wrote that the Biden administration is considering transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine.