News

AP: The USA will provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth $275 million

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The USA will allocate $275 million for additional military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Associated Press (AP) with reference to American officials.

The aid will include a large amount of ammunition, including 80 000 rounds of ammunition for howitzers and HIMARS systems, high-precision anti-drone systems, as well as HUMVEE vehicles and generators, they said.

This aid package should be officially announced soon.