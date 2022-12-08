Politico: EU plans to block five Russian TV channels

In the new package of sanctions against Russia, the European Union plans to block five Russian TV channels. These are NTV, NTV Mir, REN TV, Russia 1 and Perviy Kanal.

Politico writes about this with reference to internal EU documents.

The European Union intends to terminate the broadcasting licenses of these TV channels.

Also, the European Commission wants to suppress the expansion of Russian industrial capacity at the expense of an expanded list of 169 organizations that supply goods that can contribute to the technological improvement of Russiaʼs defense and security sector.

The new sanctions include drone engines, chemical and biological equipment, riot gear and electronic components. The EU also wants to expand the list of sanctioned goods for use in the aviation and space industry.

Restrictions are also planned to be imposed against Yan Petrovskyi. He is the commander of the operational group Rusich. It is a Russian neo-Nazi paramilitary group that participates in hostilities with the Russian military in Ukraine.