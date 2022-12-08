State Special Communications: In case of a total blackout, radio and communications will work for at least three days

In case of a total blackout, the national telethon and five radio companies will have the opportunity to work for at least 3 more days.

This was reported by the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection Yurii Shchyhol.

"Today, five radio companies in Ukraine are reserved for up to three days. Similarly, television channels: the telethon — the signal supply is also reserved for three days. Then it depends on the fuel delivery. Television and radio will work, we have medium waves, "Ukrainian Radio", radio (stations) are working in the FM range, where you can hear the most necessary information," Shchyhol noted.

As for mobile communications, according to the head of the State Special Communications Service, about 45% of base stations did not work in Ukraine after a massive missile attack. At the same time, not every base station can be provided with generators.

"Most operatorsʼ base stations are backed up by batteries, but when the power goes out, everyone from WiFi networks that are also down go to the base station, and where there is a 2-hour backup, it works for half an hour," he added.

According to the head of the State Intelligence Service, according to the decision adopted by the National Security and Defense Council a week ago and approved by the president by his decree, "all operators must reserve critical points for at least three days."