The NBU obliged banks to keep at least a third of their branches open during the blackout

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) obliged banks to keep at least 35% of their branches open during long-term power outages. They should also inform people about the schedules and addresses of the branches that are open.

The press service of the NBU writes about this.

It was noted there that the National Bank continues to take measures for the stability of the banking system during the war. In addition to requirements for the operation of 35% of branches and timely information about their schedules and addresses, the NBU increased security measures for banking operations, in particular cash operations.

"Together with the banks, the Power Banking project is being implemented — a perimeter built on the basis of regular bank branches that will provide financial services to clients in conditions of a long-term lack of electricity supply. On-call branches are provided with all the necessary equipment and communication channels for continuous work in the absence of electricity, as well as additional staff, cash register equipment, ATMs, and cash," the National Bank stated.

The NBU also suggested that banks introduce the so-called ATM roaming. This will allow people to withdraw funds from any ATM with the same extended limits and eliminate additional fees.