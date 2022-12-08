The “Karaya” pilot was awarded the title of “Hero of Ukraine”. He took the damaged plane away from the city

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine" to MiG-29 fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov with the call sign "Karaya".

By decree of Zelensky, Major Voroshylov was awarded the Order of the "Golden Star" for "personal courage and heroism shown in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

On October 12, Karaya shot down five Shahed-136 kamikaze drones over Vinnytsia and took the damaged fighter away from the settlement and managed to eject. He recently posted a selfie taken after the ejection on his Instagram.