The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 340 more Russian invaders

The armed forces of Ukraine destroyed 340 more Russian occupiers during the day — in total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 93 080 soldiers.
The data is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of December 8.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 2 937 tanks (+2 over the past day);
- 5 911 combat armored vehicles (+2);
- 1 925 artillery systems (+2);
- 395 rocket launcher systems (no changes);
- 211 air defense means;
- 281 aircraft;
- 264 helicopters;
- 1 603 drones (+2);
- 592 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 528 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+2);
- 164 units of special equipment (+1).