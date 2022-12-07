In the Kherson region, policemen from the Cherkasy region were blown up by landmines. Four law enforcement officers were killed

In the Kherson region, a cascade of mines blew up police officers from the Cherkasy region. Four law enforcement officers were killed, including the head of the Main Department of the Cherkasy National Police Mykhailo Kuratchenko.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports about it.

Also killed were bomb technician Ihor Melnyk, dog trainer Serhiy Nenada, and assistant of the duty response sector of the patrol police of the Uman district police department, Vadym Perizhok.

Four more policemen were injured and are currently in the hospital.