Russian troops shelled the center of Kurakhove in Donetsk region. There are victims

Russian troops shelled the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk region.

The head of the Kurakhove community Roman Padun told "Suspilne" that the city center, including the market, bus station, gas stations and apartment buildings, came under fire.

The head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that at least six dead civilians and five wounded are currently known.

Later, the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office reported that 8 people were killed in Kurakhove by shelling.