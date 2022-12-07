General Staff: Russia lost 540 more soldiers killed

During December 6, the Russian army lost 540 more soldiers killed. In total, during the 287 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 92 740 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 935 tanks (+6 over the past day);

5 909 armored combat vehicles (+4);

1 923 artillery systems (+8);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

211 air defense equipment (+1);

281 aircraft;

264 helicopters (+1);

1 601 UAVs of operational-tactical level (+14);

592 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 526 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+21);

163 units of special equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.