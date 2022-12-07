After Latvia revokes the license of “Dozhd”, the TV channel will not be available in Lithuania either

Broadcasting of the Russian opposition TV channel "Dozhd" will be stopped not only in Latvia, but also in Lithuania.
This was reported by the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission, Delfi reports.
They explained that the license issued in Latvia gave the TV channel the right to distribute the created content in the countries of the European Union, in Russia, the USA and other countries. As of December 8, the TV channel will not be able to speak in Lithuania.
The TV channel itself said that they will try to get a license in other countries, and will also continue to broadcast on YouTube.
- On December 6, the National Council of Electronic Media of Latvia decided to cancel the broadcast license of the TV channel "Dozhd" due to a threat to national security.
- The TV channel was also fined €10,000. As Delfi reports, the fine was imposed because the TV channel labeled the occupied Crimea as part of Russia and called the Russian army "our army".
- In addition, statements about "aid to the military" of the Russian Federation were heard on the TV channel. TV presenter Oleksiy Korostelov called on TV viewers to send funds and help to the Russian military in Ukraine.
- "Dozhd" stopped cooperation with its host after that, but this did not stop the wave of indignation. The Minister of Defense of Latvia spoke in favor of depriving the channel of its license.