After Latvia revokes the license of “Dozhd”, the TV channel will not be available in Lithuania either

Broadcasting of the Russian opposition TV channel "Dozhd" will be stopped not only in Latvia, but also in Lithuania.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission, Delfi reports.

They explained that the license issued in Latvia gave the TV channel the right to distribute the created content in the countries of the European Union, in Russia, the USA and other countries. As of December 8, the TV channel will not be able to speak in Lithuania.

The TV channel itself said that they will try to get a license in other countries, and will also continue to broadcast on YouTube.