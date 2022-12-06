The broadcast license of the Russian TV channel “Dozhd” was canceled in Latvia

The National Council of Electronic Media of Latvia (NEPLP) decided to cancel the broadcast license of the Russian opposition TV channel "Dozhd".

This was reported by the chairman of the council Ivar Abolinsh.

According to him, the council came to the conclusion that the management of the TV channel does not understand and does not realize the seriousness of the violations, therefore "Dozhd" cannot broadcast on the territory of the country.

The channel should stop working in the country on December 8.

Previously, NEPLP fined the TV channel €10 000. As Delfi reports, the fine was imposed because the TV channel labeled the occupied Crimea as part of Russia and called the Russian army "our army".