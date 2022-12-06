The broadcast license of the Russian TV channel “Dozhd” was canceled in Latvia

The National Council of Electronic Media of Latvia (NEPLP) decided to cancel the broadcast license of the Russian opposition TV channel "Dozhd".
This was reported by the chairman of the council Ivar Abolinsh.
According to him, the council came to the conclusion that the management of the TV channel does not understand and does not realize the seriousness of the violations, therefore "Dozhd" cannot broadcast on the territory of the country.
The channel should stop working in the country on December 8.
Previously, NEPLP fined the TV channel €10 000. As Delfi reports, the fine was imposed because the TV channel labeled the occupied Crimea as part of Russia and called the Russian army "our army".
- The TV channel also broadcast statements about "assistance to the military" of the Russian Federation. TV presenter Oleksiy Korostelov called on TV viewers to send funds and help to the Russian military in Ukraine.
- "Dozhd" stopped cooperation with its host after that, but this did not stop the wave of indignation. The Minister of Defense of Latvia spoke in favor of depriving the channel of its license.