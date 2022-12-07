The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 14 Shahed-136 attack drones over the past day

Over the past day, our soldiers shot down 14 Shahed-136 type attack drones, one Orlan-10 UAV and 2 more enemy drones, the type of which is being specified.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It is currently known that the Russians launched Iranian drones in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr regions for the first time since November 18.