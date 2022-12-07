The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 14 Shahed-136 attack drones over the past day

Over the past day, our soldiers shot down 14 Shahed-136 type attack drones, one Orlan-10 UAV and 2 more enemy drones, the type of which is being specified.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
It is currently known that the Russians launched Iranian drones in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr regions for the first time since November 18.
During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 22 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, as well as four strikes on the positions of the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems.
Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit the command post, three personnel concentration areas, the artillery concentration area, and the occupiersʼ ammunition depot.
- Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.