Singers, journalists, bloggers. 2 000 propagandists were included in the list of candidates for sanctions

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) added almost two thousand propagandists to the list of candidates for sanctions.

NAPC reported this on December 6.

Among the candidates are not only citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus, but also representatives of other countries promoting war against Ukraine: singers, journalists, bloggers, editors of propaganda media, as well as television companies and publishing houses. The list was approved by the sanctions group, and will be forwarded to the National Security and Defense Council for consideration.

"Almost two thousand propagandists will soon be subject to sanctions in Ukraine. This is another nail in the coffin of the propaganda machine of the last empire and a reminder that we will not let go of a single person who incited hatred towards Ukrainians since the beginning of the war in 2014," the head of the NAPC Oleksandr Novikov noted.