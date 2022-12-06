Oleg Tsaryovʼs brother was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Now he is asking for an exchange with Russia

The brother of the traitorous MP Oleg Tsaryov was sentenced to 5 years in prison for terrorism — he was preparing explosions in Dnipropetrovsk region on the order of Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported this on December 6.

Now the convict is asking to be included in the lists of exchange for Ukrainians held captive by Russia.

Tsaryovʼs brother was detained in May this year during a special operation in the Dnipro. On the instructions of the Russian special services, he prepared a series of explosions at strategically important objects of transport and critical infrastructure. For this, the occupiers promised to appoint him as the "head" of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration in the event of the capture of the region. During the search, weapons and ammunition, TNT bombs for terrorist attacks, bank cards and passports of a Russian citizen were found in a specially equipped cache.