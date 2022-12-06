Ukraine returned the bodies of 49 fallen defenders

Ukraine returned home the bodies of 49 fallen defenders.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"Now, together with the law enforcement agencies, we are doing everything possible to return as many bodies as possible. There is constant work on working out the locations where the dead fighters are believed to be. Thank you to everyone who participates in these extremely difficult processes, because it is a matter of honor for the relatives of our defenders to say goodbye to them in a dignified manner!" the Commissioner for the Issues of Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances Oleh Kotenko noted.

The department reported that the bodies of 827 defenders have already been brought home.