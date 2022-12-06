The Ministry of Defense of Belarus informed about the start of combat training of troops

Belarus informed about the start of combat training of the armed forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country.

The department called the training "planned". They say there that they want to check the combat and mobilization readiness of the troops, as well as increase the coherence of the military administration. It is indicated that the training will take place in all categories of troops, units and units.

Russian military units are currently based in Belarus, which will obviously also be involved in this coordination.