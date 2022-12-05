After the rocket strikes, several regions were left without electricity

After the missile strikes, the entire Sumy region was left without electricity. Also, a mass blackout was recorded in Mykolaiv region, and in Odesa, all pumping stations and backup lines were de-energized.

JSC "Sumyoblenergo" explained that they turned off the electricity to prevent disruptions in the operation of the unified energy system of Ukraine.

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus and the mayor of Ternopil Serhii Nadal warned of possible emergency power outages.

"Due to a massive missile attack on the territory of the region, there could potentially be problems with the supply of heat, electricity, and communications," Chaus wrote.

In Odesa, all pumping stations and backup lines have already been de-energized. There is no water supply throughout the city, Infoxvodokanal reported. At the same time, the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (PO) Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that two infrastructure objects were damaged in Odesa region, and one person was hospitalized.

In Mykolaiv region, all 10 queues from the schedule of stabilization shutdowns were turned off.

The Moldovan energy company Moldelectrica also reports on the possibility of power outages in the country.