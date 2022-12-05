Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine. The authorities are urging people to go to shelter

The head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko reported that the enemy had already launched rockets. He called on the residents of the region not to ignore the air raid warning and to go to shelter immediately.

The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim also noted that there are cruise missiles in the air now.

Currently, an air raid alarm has been declared on the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko also urged not to neglect security and go into hiding. Its leader Andriy Yermak warns: "Donʼt ignore the alarm! We will fight back.”

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin said that the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces is working in the region.