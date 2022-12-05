The EU wants to hit the Russian drone sector with the 9th package of sanctions

In the 9th package of sanctions, the European Union wants to impose restrictions on the Russian sector of unmanned aerial vehicles. The EU should approve this package next week.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

The EU is also considering strengthening restrictions on technologies and components used for military purposes. In addition, measures aimed at services, investments, and the Russian media and financial sectors are being considered. About 180 individuals and legal entities are planned to be added to the sanctions list.