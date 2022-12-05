There is still a shortage of electricity in Ukraine — shutdowns will continue

As of the morning of December 5, there is a shortage of electricity in Ukraine. "Oblenergo" received daily consumption limits.

This is reported by NEC "Ukrenergo".

During the weekend, thanks to the increase in the capacity of nuclear power plants and the traditional Saturday-Sunday reduction in consumption, it was possible to use a minimum amount of emergency shutdowns. However, on Monday morning, the dispatch center "Ukrenergo" recorded an increase in electricity consumption.