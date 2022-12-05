Russia lost 540 more occupiers killed

During December 4, the Russian army lost 540 more soldiers killed. In total, during the 285 days of the Russian invasion, 91 690 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 924 tanks (+2 over the past day);

5 900 armored fighting vehicles (+8);

1 914 artillery systems (+6);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

211 air defense equipment (+1);

281 aircraft;

264 helicopters (+1);

1 582 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+9);

531 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 497 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+8);

163 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Berestov, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region).