Russian troops launched missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the heads of regional military administrations.

Three rockets hit an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih at night. The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul informed that the destruction was significant. One worker born in 1981 died. Three more workers were wounded.

The metallurgical plant "ArcelorMittal" reported that a missile attack was carried out on their territory.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy shelled the Marhanets community. There are no losses, but the consequences are clarified.

The Russians also attacked industrial and energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia at night. The secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev reported this. One of the private enterprises was damaged. No casualties have been reported.