The EU allowed Hungary not to comply with the cap price for Russian oil

After negotiations, the European Union released Hungary from the need to comply with the maximum price for Russian oil ($60).
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Peter Sijjarto, wrote about this on Facebook.
According to him, during the negotiations with Brussels, the Hungarian authorities “defended the security of energy supply” of the country, such a marginal price “hits mainly the European economy” and that Brussels “should have understood this a long time ago.”
- On December 3, the EU officially set the maximum price for Russian oil at $60 per barrel. This applies to oil transported by sea. The decision will enter into force on December 5. Following the EU, the G7 and Australia adopted a decision on the maximum price at the level of $60.
- At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky is dissatisfied with the maximum price of Russian oil set by the EU and the G7 countries. According to him, the price of $60 per barrel instead of $30 will give the Russian budget approximately $100 billion a year.