The EU allowed Hungary not to comply with the cap price for Russian oil

Anhelina Sheremet
After negotiations, the European Union released Hungary from the need to comply with the maximum price for Russian oil ($60).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Peter Sijjarto, wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, during the negotiations with Brussels, the Hungarian authorities “defended the security of energy supply” of the country, such a marginal price “hits mainly the European economy” and that Brussels “should have understood this a long time ago.”