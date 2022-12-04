Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: More than 9,000 civilians have died in Ukraine since February 24

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, more than 9,400 civilians have died (461 of them are children), approximately 6,800 people have been injured.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Evhen Yenin stated this on the telethon on December 4.

The police continue to record cases of deaths of civilians in the liberated territories. For example, almost 900 bodies have already been found in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region, of which 700 belong to civilians, more than 80 to military personnel, and more than 100 to Russian military personnel. 111 bodies were found in Kherson region, 75 of them were dead civilians.