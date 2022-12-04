The occupiers lost more than 500 military personnel in Ukraine per day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of November 4:
- 91,150 people (+550 per day);
- 2,922 tanks (+5);
- 5,892 armored fighting vehicles (+6);
- 1,908 artillery systems (+2);
- 395 multiple rocket launcher systems;
- 210 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 281 aircraft (+1);
- 263 helicopters;
- 1,573 drones (+1);
- 531 cruise missiles;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 4,479 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+7);
- 163 units of special equipment;
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.