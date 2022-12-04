News

The occupiers lost more than 500 military personnel in Ukraine per day

Oleg Panfilovych
Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of November 4:

  • 91,150 people (+550 per day);
  • 2,922 tanks (+5);
  • 5,892 armored fighting vehicles (+6);
  • 1,908 artillery systems (+2);
  • 395 multiple rocket launcher systems;
  • 210 means of anti-aircraft defense;
  • 281 aircraft (+1);
  • 263 helicopters;
  • 1,573 drones (+1);
  • 531 cruise missiles;
  • 16 ships/boats;
  • 4,479 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+7);
  • 163 units of special equipment;

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions.