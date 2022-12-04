The first ship with grain as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative has arrived in Ethiopia

The first ship with humanitarian wheat from Ukraine arrived in Ethiopia.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

"As part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs #GrainFromUkraine program, 25,000 tons of Ukrainian humanitarian wheat was sent to Ethiopia," he said.

Yermak added that, together with its partners, Ukraine, as a guarantor of food security, makes every effort to help people who need it.

The Grain from Ukraine initiative was presented at the G20 summit on November 15. Ukraine launched it already on November 26. At the first founding summit of the initiative, it was possible to collect $150 million from more than 20 participating countries and the EU.

The goal of Grain from Ukraine is to send 60 ships with food to the poorest countries in Africa and Asia by the summer of next year.