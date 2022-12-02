“Project”: Russiaʼs Black Sea Fleet has lost 15% of its combat personnel since the beginning of the war

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has lost 15% of its combat personnel. That is, at least 12 ships and boats that were sunk or badly damaged.

Such data is provided by the Russian publication "Project".

Before the beginning of the war, the Black Sea Fleet had 275 ships and vessels, of which only 74 were combat units, including patrol boats.

Before the war, the publication The Insider wrote that in the Black Sea before the invasion, Russia had six diesel-electric submarines, six large surface ships, including a missile cruiser, 36 other ships and auxiliary vessels in the Black Sea zone. In January 2022, under the pretext of exercises, six large amphibious ships of other navies entered the Black Sea.