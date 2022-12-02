Google will spend $2 million on digital education for Ukrainians

Google will provide $2 million for digital education for Ukrainians and 50 000 Workspace licenses for authorities.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The new grant will be directed to training Ukrainians in digital literacy, overcoming the digital divide and scaling the "Diia.Digital Education" platform. In particular, the portal will have an English-language version with retraining programs, personalized educational trajectories with elements of artificial intelligence, as well as employment recommendations.

In addition, Google will contribute to the continuous and fast work of authorities in Ukraine by providing free access to 50 000 Google Workspace licenses per year.