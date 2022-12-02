Lists of local traitors and collaborators were found in Kupyansk

In the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region was found a hiding place with documents that the Russian military did not have time to destroy during the retreat. Among the finds are lists of local traitors and collaborators.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on December 2.

Thus, among the personal files of employees of the "police department", written consents for the cooperation of law-enforcement traitors, orders of the occupation leadership, timesheets, orders for appointment to positions, questionnaires, photographs and much more were found. In addition, denunciations of local collaborators who handed over patriots and ATO participants to the occupiers were also found.

Investigators will study the found documents and include them in criminal proceedings as material evidence.