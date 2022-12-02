The SBI named the number of proceedings opened for treason as of February 24

As of February 24, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened 1 127 criminal proceedings due to threats to national security.

Among these cases are:

915 criminal proceedings for treason;

170 criminal proceedings based on the fact of collaborative activity;

12 criminal proceedings for aiding the aggressor state;

10 criminal proceedings based on the fact of "actions aimed at seizing state power";

10 criminal proceedings regarding the unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

2 criminal proceedings regarding espionage;

According to the results of the work of the SBI, 450 persons involved have already been notified of suspicion under the articles of treason or collaborative activity, 297 people have been declared wanted, and 1 227 people are being checked for involvement in treason.

The largest number of proceedings were opened in Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.