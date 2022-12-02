Russian losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 90 000 killed soldiers

During December 1, the Russian army lost another 650 soldiers killed. In total, during the 282 days of the Russian invasion, 90 090 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 916 tanks (+1 over the past day);

5 883 armored fighting vehicles (+6);

1 905 artillery systems (+2);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

210 air defense equipment (+1);

280 aircraft (+2);

262 helicopters (+1);

1 564 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+2);

531 cruise missiles;

16 ships/boats;

4 464 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+23);

163 units of special equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops have repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements — Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Chervopopivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka (Donetsk region).