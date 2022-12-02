The Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia again at night, targeting industrial and energy infrastructure

Russian troops again attacked Zaporizhzhia. At night they shelled an infrastructure facility.

This was reported by the secretary of the city council Anatoly Kurtev.

"Putinʼs bastard attacked Zaporizhzhia again. As a result of the enemy attack, the building of the infrastructure object is on fire. The blast wave blew out windows in nearby houses. Relevant services are already working on the ground," he wrote.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh specified that the purpose of the strike was to destroy the industrial and energy infrastructure of the regional center.