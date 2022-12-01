Ukraine declared Russiaʼs illegitimacy at the UN for the first time at the state level

On December 1, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries regarding the recognition of the Russian regime as terrorist, the illegitimacy of Russiaʼs presence in the United Nations, and the need to reform the UN.

The statement was supported by 314 deputies.

For the first time, at the state level, Ukraine declared the illegitimacy of the Russian Federation at the UN because previous statements were made only by the permanent representative of Ukraine at the UN, Serhiy Kislytsia.

The appeal states that after the collapse of the USSR, Russia did not acquire the status of a successor state; therefore, it has no place in the UN. In addition, since 2014, the UN has shown its inability to fully respond to international conflicts, as Russia blocks resolutions using the right of veto. This state of affairs, Ukrainian parliamentarians claim, indicates that the UN needs to be radically reformed.

It is proposed to impose restrictions on the right of veto and against members of all Russian political parties responsible for Russian aggression in Ukraine, to deprive the Russian Federation of the rights and obligations arising from the membership of the USSR, to recognize it as a sponsor of terrorism, and its regime as a terrorist.