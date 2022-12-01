The council allowed the military to go on leave for 10 days during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved draft law No. 8081 in general on granting leave to military personnel during martial law.
Peopleʼs deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
269 deputies voted for this law. What it provides:
- during martial law, military personnel will be granted part of their annual basic leave, as well as leave for family reasons and for other valid reasons with salary retention;
- the vacation can last no more than 10 calendar days without taking into account the time required to travel within Ukraine to the vacation destination and back. But the trip should take no more than two days one way;
- part of the annual basic leave will be granted once during the calendar year, provided that no more than 30% of servicemen of a certain category of the corresponding unit are absent at the same time.