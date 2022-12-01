The driver who caused an accident with 14 deaths in Chernihiv region was sentenced to nine years in prison

The truck driver who caused a traffic accident in Chernihiv region last December that killed 14 people was sentenced to prison.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The man was sentenced to 9 years in prison with a 3-year disqualification from driving. In December 2021, while driving a DAF truck on the Chernihiv-Hremyach highway, the driver drove into the oncoming traffic lane, where he collided with a MERSEDES bus traveling along the Borzna-Chernihiv route.

As a result of the traffic accident, 14 people died, four were injured.