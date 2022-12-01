The driver who caused an accident with 14 deaths in Chernihiv region was sentenced to nine years in prison

The truck driver who caused a traffic accident in Chernihiv region last December that killed 14 people was sentenced to prison.
This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
The man was sentenced to 9 years in prison with a 3-year disqualification from driving. In December 2021, while driving a DAF truck on the Chernihiv-Hremyach highway, the driver drove into the oncoming traffic lane, where he collided with a MERSEDES bus traveling along the Borzna-Chernihiv route.
As a result of the traffic accident, 14 people died, four were injured.
- On the morning of December 7, in Chernihiv region, on the N-27 highway, a truck collided with the Chernihiv — Sosnytsia minibus. 11 people died on the spot, including the minibus driver. Later, two more victims died. The police are investigating violations of traffic rules, but the prosecutorʼs office admits bad weather conditions, poor technical condition of minibuses and roads.
- After the accident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced changes to the laws to improve road safety.