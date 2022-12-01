“Amazon” will provide $75 million in support to Ukraine

Amazon signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ukraine for 2023.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Amazon provides $75 million in support to Ukraine. They signed a memorandum of cooperation for 2023," he noted.

According to Fedorov, Amazon became one of the first companies that came to the aid of Ukrainian digital infrastructure at the beginning of the Russian invasion. The company provided services for the storage of about 100 state registers, which allowed them to work during Russian shelling and emergency power outages.

"The Ministry of Digital Transformation continues cooperation with Amazon in the field of cloud technologies. "Operation" has been keeping a copy of the application backend on AWS since the early days of the full-scale intrusion and making daily backups. This makes Diia and the digital state as a whole more sustainable. Because the cloud infrastructure cannot be destroyed with a rocket," Fedorov explained.