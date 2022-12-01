Russian troops shelled Kherson again. The electricity was cut off in the city

The Russian occupiers shelled Kherson again, causing the city to lose electricity.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevich.
"The voltage in the power grid disappeared in Kherson. This happened because of the heavy shelling of the city by the Russian invaders," he wrote.
According to him, "Khersonoblenergo" is already working on eliminating the problem.
On November 29, the authorities reported that power supply was restored to half of the consumers in Kherson.
- On November 11, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Kherson was returning to the control of the Ukrainian army. The Russian military retreated from the right bank of the Dnipro River, where, in particular, the regional center is located. After the retreat, the Russian invaders began regularly shelling the city.