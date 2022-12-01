The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: the number of occupiers has decreased in Oleshky, on the left bank of the Dnipro River

The number of occupiers has decreased in the temporarily occupied Oleshky (Kherson region). The Russian army is trying to advance near Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donbass.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in the morning briefing on December 1.

"There is a decrease in the number of Russian soldiers and military equipment in the settlement of Oleshky. Enemy troops have been withdrawn from certain settlements of the Kherson region and dispersed in the forest strips along the section of the Oleshky — Hola Prystan highway," the General Staff notes.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers are defending previously occupied lines, as well as firing artillery and tanks at the areas of populated areas located on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region. In particular, the suburbs and Kherson itself suffer from shelling.

During the day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the districts of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske and Maryinka (Donetsk region).