China and Russia held joint strategic aviation exercises

Russian and Chinese strategic aviation forces conducted joint exercises under the cover of fighter jets. For the first time in history, the Russian Tu-95MS landed in China, and the Chinese Xian H-6 landed in the Russian Federation.

Defense Express writes about it.

The planes conducted training flights over the Seas of Japan and East China. They entered the zone of control of the air defense of Korea, but did not violate its airspace.

The Kremlin emphasized that the exercises were special due to the landing of planes at the airfields of the two countries.

"In general, it is quite possible to perceive such training as a simultaneous clanging of weapons. Moreover, such joint maneuvers are only becoming more frequent, and their aspects are deepening. The landing of strategic aircraft on the territory of another country is, in particular, the training of the ground support services," Defense Express notes and adds that the vector of these exercises is obvious — the confrontation between the United States and its allies in the Pacific region.

China and Russia have been conducting joint strategic aviation maneuvers since 2019, but this is the second exercise this year. The first one was in May.