Defense Express: Russian cargo planes fly to China almost every day, the flights are disguised

Russian An-124 "Ruslan" cargo planes of the "Volga-Dnepr" company fly to China at least ten times a week. At the same time, they often turn off transponders for camouflage, and their destinations are cities where defense enterprises are located.

The Defense Express portal writes about this.

An-124s fly to Zhengzhou and Urumqi. These cities are powerful logistics and industrial centers. Divisions of the Chinese defense giant Norinco are based in Zhengzhou.

The portal analyzed Chinese social networks, which also drew attention to the frequent visits of Russian An-124s. It published a video from Zhengzhou Airport and indicated that the planes took "military aid — equipment, body armor, helmets, clothes, etc."

The portal also noted that recorded flights are only those that have entered the flight monitoring services of civil aircraft. Obviously, there were more of them.