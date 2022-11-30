In Croatia, the FBI searched Medvedchukʼs yacht

FBI agents conducted a search on the yacht of Viktor Medvedchuk, a deputy of the banned OPZZh, docked in Croatia.

This was reported by Euractiv.

According to the publication Jutarnji List, the search of the 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, moored in the city of Trogir on the Adriatic Sea, was carried out under a search warrant issued on November 15 by the US Department of Justice and confirmed by the District Court of the Croatian city of Split.

The press secretary of the Split District Court, Judge Dinko Mešin, confirmed the fact of the raid but refused to provide more details as the operation was classified.