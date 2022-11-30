In Croatia, the FBI searched Medvedchukʼs yacht

FBI agents conducted a search on the yacht of Viktor Medvedchuk, a deputy of the banned OPZZh, docked in Croatia.
This was reported by Euractiv.
According to the publication Jutarnji List, the search of the 92-meter yacht Royal Romance, moored in the city of Trogir on the Adriatic Sea, was carried out under a search warrant issued on November 15 by the US Department of Justice and confirmed by the District Court of the Croatian city of Split.
The press secretary of the Split District Court, Judge Dinko Mešin, confirmed the fact of the raid but refused to provide more details as the operation was classified.
- On May 11, 2021, the SBU searched the homes of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. They were charged with three episodes of suspicion. It is about the illegal extraction of gas in occupied Crimea, the transfer to Russia of secret data about the military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the recruitment of Ukrainians who were going to Russia.
- On April 12, 2022, Medvedchuk was detained when he tried to escape from Ukraine. After that, he gave a number of testimonies about his schemes and the alleged participation of former President Petro Poroshenko in them.
- On the night of September 22, Ukraine exchanged prisoners with Russia. Ukraine returned 215 defenders of Mariupol, including the commanders of the "Azov" regiment, and Putinʼs godfather Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian soldiers were returned to Russia.