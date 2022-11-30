Reuters: The leader of the “Islamic State” was killed

The terrorist organization Islamic State reported about the death of its leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi.
This is reported by Reuters with reference to IS representatives.
The details of the terroristʼs death are not reported. However, IS has already chosen a successor — itʼs Abu al-Hussein al-Husaini al-Qurashi.
- On February 3, 2022, US President Joe Biden announced the elimination of the leader of the terrorist organization “Islamic State” Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. It was the largest US raid in Syria since the 2019 operation that killed IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
- Abu al Hassan al Hashemi al Quraishi became the leader of IS after the elimination of Abu Ibrahim.