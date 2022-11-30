News

Reuters: The leader of the “Islamic State” was killed

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The terrorist organization Islamic State reported about the death of its leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to IS representatives.

The details of the terroristʼs death are not reported. However, IS has already chosen a successor — itʼs Abu al-Hussein al-Husaini al-Qurashi.